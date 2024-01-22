Ukraine is not in NATO because there are several skeptical countries. We are fighting against this skepticism – Zelenskyy

The group of states that opposes Ukraine’s membership in NATO fears an escalation from Russia. This is not fair to Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland with students of Ukrainian universities, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not in NATO because there are indeed several skeptical countries. What does this group of countries fear? They fear escalation from Russia. This is an official statement. And I look at it, and sometimes when I hear it, but I can't tell you which country it is right now. You are smart, you will understand," Zelenskyy said.

As he noted, "it sounds very offensive."

"I'll explain why. Because they say that there will be an escalation on the part of Russia. That is, it means that this war is not theirs, which is happening now. And that's why I think it's humiliating and treacherous towards Ukraine. Because when someone says that then there will be an escalation, we are afraid, it says specifically that we are here now (in the conditions of escalation, war - Ed.), where about a third of the territory is occupied and how many people have died. And this suggests that this is not an escalation for them. That is, it is not a war for everyone, even for those who help you and who believe that Russia is an occupier," the president said.

As Zelenskyy emphasized, all of the above indicates that "it will be possible to defeat Russia when everyone (NATO countries - Ed.) is completely frank, open and really on the side of ending the war."

"And they will think about the security of society, not their personal political security. But we are fighting against this skepticism (by a group of countries - Ed.)," he summarized.