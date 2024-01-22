Tusk: Ukraine and Poland will talk about historical issues with mutual sensitivity

The dramatic history of Ukraine and Poland should not interfere with the common interests of both countries and historical issues will be discussed with "mutual sensitivity."

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a briefing following talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of the Polish government informed that he had discussed historical issues with the President of Ukraine.

"It is very important for us that sometimes dramatic history does not interfere with our common interests, does not overshadow them," Tusk said.

He emphasized that there is no secure Poland and Europe without an independent Ukraine, so the Polish side will do everything to ensure that Ukraine maintains its integrity and independence.

"We will talk about historical issues with mutual sensitivity. We will talk about exhumations. And Mr. President also said that he is ready to continue these conversations, of course, realizing that it is not easy. But both sides will respect their historical memory. I think that if there is goodwill, we will make progress here," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk emphasized that no one in Poland doubts that Ukraine should be supported by all available means in the fight against Russian aggression.

"President Zelenskyy is well aware that there are different emotions and conflicts in Poland. This is a democracy. Recently, there were elections, also very emotional. But no one in Poland doubts one thing: we must support Ukraine in its fight against Russia by all available means, because the stake in this fight is the security of Poland and the Polish people," he said.

Tusk added that Poland will continue to do everything possible to increase Ukraine's chances in this war, "both for moral reasons and for the security of its own state."