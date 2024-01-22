It is important to form Ukrainian-Polish advisory group to support Ukraine on its way to EU, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is advisable to establish a Ukrainian-Polish advisory group to help Ukraine on its path to EU integration.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Poland and Prime Minister Donald Tusk have considerable experience in interacting with European institutions, they understand how to get to the European Union faster and more efficiently," the head of state said.

The President expressed gratitude to Tusk for Poland's readiness to support Ukraine in the course of European integration.

"It would be worth forming a special advisory group between our states, between our governments, to support Ukraine on its path to the European Union," Zelenskyy added.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine and Poland will be together in the European Union and NATO.

Read more: EU is not "Hungarian market" - Belgian Prime Minister De Kroo sharply responds to Orban’s statements