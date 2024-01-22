Belgium plans to provide 611 million euros in military aid to Ukraine - Umierov

In 2024, Belgium intends to provide €611 million in military aid to Ukraine and has made a long-term commitment to support the modernisation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov following a conversation with the Minister of Defence of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder.

"We discussed the latest developments at the frontline and the prospects for defence cooperation between our countries. I am grateful to Belgium for its participation in the Air Force Coalition, in particular in the pilot training programme. I highly appreciate the unwavering support of our Belgian partners," the statement said.

