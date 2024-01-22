News • Russian aggression against Ukraine

Enemy X-59 missile destroyed in Mykolaiv region - Southern Defence Forces

7412
Enemy X-59 missile destroyed in Mykolaiv region - Southern Defence Forces
In the Mykolaiv region, air defence forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile fired by Russians from a Su-34 fighter jet.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"During an air alert related to the activity of enemy tactical aviation in southern Ukraine, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet fired an Х-59 guided missile.

Air defence forces destroyed the missile in the Mykolaiv region.

Watch more: Russian non-humans shell more than hundred settlements in 9 regions in one day - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The falling wreckage of the downed missile started a fire in the ceiling of an unused building. The fire was promptly extinguished by SES specialists," the statement said.

As noted, there was no information about the victims.

TOP news

all news