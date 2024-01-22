Government allocated UAH 657 million to Ministry of Defense to meet needs of military

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds from the state budget reserve fund for the urgent needs of combat brigades.

This is reported by the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The report states that UAH 10.7 million is allocated for the State Special Transport Service. Separately, the Defense Intelligence Agency was allocated UAH 10.524 million.

The Ministry of Defense will use this money to purchase equipment and weapons, optical and thermal imaging devices, communications equipment, ammunition production, repair and maintenance of equipment, as well as spare and component parts for it.

The Defense Ministry says that each of the brigades formulates this need individually. At the same time, according to the approach of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the funds allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers are distributed as follows: from 1 to 10 million hryvnias to each brigade according to the principles:

priority is given to military units directly involved in combat operations;

the organizational structure and number of personnel are taken into account (conditionally, more infantry, less pilots, because aircraft are serviced centrally).

Currently, the Ministry of Defense is waiting for the needs of each military unit to be formed, after which the General Staff will summarize the calculations. The Ministry of Defense will then prepare a request to the Ministry of Finance, after which the funds will be transferred to the Ministry of Defense and sent to military units.

