At a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke out against negotiations based on the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"All these formulas are a path to nowhere. And the sooner Washington, London, Paris, and Brussels realize this, the better it will be for both Ukraine and the West, which has already faced obvious reputational and existential risks from the crusade against Russia. I advise you to listen to this carefully while there is still time," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, "all other allegedly peaceful plans, platforms, formulas, which the Kyiv regime and its masters continue to futilely run around with, have nothing to do with peace and serve only as a cover for continuing the war and siphoning off money from Western taxpayers."

At the same time, Lavrov once again declared Russia's readiness for negotiations, adding that they should not concern the topic of "keeping the Kyiv regime in power."

