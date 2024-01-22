Borrell says EU countries agreed to use frozen Russian assets and announces visit to Kyiv

After a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on January 22, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said he would visit Kyiv in early February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda and Twitter (X) of Radio Liberty's European editor Ricard Dzoswiak.

According to the journalist, Josep Borrell said that there is a political agreement between the EU member states on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. EU ambassadors are to authorize this decision on Wednesday, according to which the funds will first be set aside in a separate account and then used to support Ukraine.

At a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell said that support for Ukraine was one of the main topics of discussion among the ministers.

"Ministers agreed that now is not the time to weaken our support for Ukraine. On the contrary, this is the time to do more and faster: with financial resources, with military equipment, with training of soldiers and with everything that Ukraine needs to defend itself," he said.

Borrell assured that the EU would continue to work on "envisaged support" for Kyiv and announced that he would travel to Ukraine "in the first or second week of February."

"I hope we will reach an agreement to replenish the European Peace Fund with 5 billion euros to create the Ukraine Assistance Fund," Borrell added.

He confirmed that the EU already has a document on the basis of which the future of the fund to support Ukraine with weapons is being discussed, and the participants of the January 22 meeting "agreed that this is a good basis for reviewing the work of the European Peace Fund."

As a reminder, the EU has proposed creating a specialized military fund for Ukraine, which would absorb about 6.5 billion euros of the European Peace Fund's assets and receive up to 5 billion euros a year between 2024 and 2027.

