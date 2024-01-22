In Lviv region, border guards detained 11 men who were trying to escape from Ukraine with forged documents

On January 20 and 21, border guards in the Lviv region detained eleven men who were trying to travel abroad with false documents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the persons liable for military service who used forged documents to travel to Poland were exposed at the checkpoints of Hrushev, Krakivets, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and on a train that was heading abroad.

Nine men from Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Dnipro regions presented temporary military service certificates and certificates from the military medical examination board for inspection. However, border guards noticed that they were fake.

Another man from Kropyvnytskyi presented a passport with a fictitious stamp for permanent residence in Germany. And a resident of Dnipro was found to have forged booking orders and business travel orders during the control.

The border guards reported all the facts to the police. The men face criminal liability for using false documents.