Ukrainian sappers take 11 occupants prisoner in eastern Ukraine – StratCom of AFU. PHOTOS

While performing combat missions, Ukrainian sappers replenished their exchange fund with 11 Russian servicemen.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians were captured by engineers of the 808th separate regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It happened in the east of the country, where the regiment was performing combat missions.

"Just imagine how fiercely the Armed Forces are fighting if even the support forces take enemies prisoner. We are proud of him and wish him a successful hunt!" - StratCom wrote.

