EU is ready to take tough measures against Hungary if Orban continues to block aid to Ukraine - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, European Union leaders are ready to take tough measures against Hungary if Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to block a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at an extraordinary summit of leaders on 1 February.

EU member states are ready to approve an aid package for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on 1 February, regardless of whether Hungary supports it, the agency's interlocutors say. If Orban continues to block the support package, it will be the decision of the other 26 EU countries to approve it, and preparations for such a scenario are already well advanced, the European officials added.

A potential fallback option that has already been discussed is for the remaining EU member states to channel money to Ukraine outside the EU budget process. The proposal would involve providing national guarantees to raise funds on the markets if Hungary continues to block a common solution.

If Orban decides to go down this route, there could be an escalation, including the EU launching the next round of punitive measures against Budapest, which could lead to the loss of its voting rights as a member state, officials said. Such a scenario could lead to a larger clash, with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico last week already warning other leaders that he would defend Hungary against any potential moves to deprive the Orban government of its EU rights.

After a meeting of top EU diplomats in Brussels on 22 January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that his country does not support reforming the current funding mechanism - known as the European Peace Fund - through which member states are reimbursed for weapons they send to Ukraine.

Currently, Hungary is blocking the disbursement of the last, 500 million euro tranche from the European Peace Fund. Szijjarto said that the issue would be discussed during his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on 29 January. Budapest will consider lifting the blockade if Ukraine provides "guarantees" that Hungarian companies will not be added to the list of sponsors of international war.

