Multiple citizenship not to allow men to go abroad during martial law - Kuleba

Multiple citizenship will not allow persons liable for military service to go abroad during martial law.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

The journalist asked whether a person could obtain another citizenship and demand to be released from the country during martial law. He was referring to persons liable for military service who are restricted from travelling abroad during the war.

"No, these issues are also regulated. A person has a duty to serve and defend the homeland, as stipulated by the Constitution of Ukraine. All of this is also regulated: the performance of military duty and financial obligations to the state," Kuleba said.

According to him, Ukraine "did not reinvent the wheel", and many countries have multiple citizenship institutions.

As a reminder, on 22 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would submit a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Verkhovna Rada.