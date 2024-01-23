Russia launches new missile strike: enemy takes Tu-95MS and Tu-22m3 bombers into sky, missile launches recorded - Air Force

On the morning of 23 January, an air alert was declared across most of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to online-map of air alerts.

"A missile in the direction of Myrhorod (presumably X-59). Takeoff of Tu-22m3 from Shaykovka airfield (Kaluga region) was recorded," the Air Force reported at 6:08 a.m.

As of 6:08 a.m., the current alert map is as follows:

"The first group of missiles is in Sumy region, in the direction of Poltava region," the Air Force informs.

According to the Air Force, takeoff of Tu-95MS strategic bombers was recorded.

"According to the Air Force, the air alert was announced due to a missile threat - the threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. Do not ignore the air alert signals!", - informs the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

