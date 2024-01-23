Rocket attack on Kyiv: building is on fire in Sviatoshynskyi district, non-residential building is hit in Pecherskyi district. 7 people are wounded (updated)

A building and cars are on fire in Svyatoshynskyi district, and there is preliminary information that debris has hit the building of a kindergarten.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In Solomianskyi district, an explosive wave blew out windows in an apartment building. There is currently no information about the victims. There are appeals to doctors at another address in Solomianskyi district," the statement said.

"In the Pechersk district, a non-residential building was hit. Emergency services are on their way," Klitschko added.

According to him, one victim has been hospitalised in Solomianskyi district.

"There is a fire in several apartments of a residential building in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are on their way," Klitschko said.

"A fire in a non-residential building is being extinguished in Pechersk district. The information about the hit to the kindergarten in Sviatoshynskyi district has not been confirmed. Cars are burning near the building," Klitschko later clarified.

According to Klitschko, as of 08:06 a.m., five people were injured at different addresses in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. All of them are hospitalized.

Later, Klitschko clarified that there were 7 injured in the morning attack on the capital. Most of them are in the Solomianskyi district. Six people were hospitalized, and one victim, a 13-year-old boy, was treated on the spot.

A non-residential two-storey building is on fire in Sviatoshynskyi district. Services are working on the spot.

As noted, in the morning of 23 January, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Missile launches were recorded.

Air defence is operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region. There were also explosions in Kharkiv.