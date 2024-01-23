Rocket attack on Kharkiv: entrance to apartment building destroyed, people trapped under rubble (updated)

An entrance to an apartment building in Kharkiv was destroyed by a rocket attack.

This was reported in the telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the morning shelling, the entrance to the apartment building was completely destroyed. Rescuers are now trying to dismantle the rubble to find people under it," the statement said.

"There is also no electricity and partially no water in one of the most affected parts of Kyivskyi district. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of hostile shelling," the mayor added.

"The occupiers attacked a residential multi-storey building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The entrances are destroyed. There are people under the rubble. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene," said the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

As noted, in the morning of 23 January, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks. Missile launches were recorded.

Air defence is operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region. There were also explosions in Kharkiv.