As result of missile attacks on Kharkiv, 5 are dead, more than 40 are wounded, among them - 4 children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTO

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv results in deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A woman of 59 years old died as a result of the occupants' shelling of a residential building in Kharkiv. Four people were hospitalised, including a ten-year-old girl. Two women are in serious condition," the statement said.

"According to the updated data, 2 women were killed as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv. Emergency medics continue to inspect the hit sites," Syniegubov added later.

Read more: Rocket attack on Kharkiv: entrance to apartment building destroyed, people trapped under rubble (updated)

According to updated information, 11 wounded were hospitalised after the strikes on Kharkiv, 2 women are in serious condition.

"28 people were injured as a result of strikes in Kharkiv. The data is being updated. Medics continue to provide assistance. Unfortunately, 2 women aged 56 and 40 were killed. The occupiers struck exclusively at civilian infrastructure: residential buildings were destroyed, civilian cars were destroyed. Another act of terrorism!", - informs Syniehubov at 8.55.

As of 9.21 a.m., 35 wounded were reported in Kharkiv.

"The number of wounded has increased to 35 people. Among them are two children aged 10 and 12. Five people are in serious condition," noted Syniehubov.

Read more: Rocket attack on Kharkiv: entrance to apartment building destroyed, people trapped under rubble (updated)

Later, it became known that the number of wounded in Kharkiv increased to 42 people.

"There are four children among them, their condition is moderate," adds Syniehubov.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Other victims are in mild to moderate condition.

As of 9:35 a.m., 38 wounded and 2 dead were reported in the city.

"The information about the fourth dead person has not been confirmed. As of now, three people have been killed in the strikes on Kharkiv," noted Syniehubov at 11.00 a.m.

The Prosecutor General's Office later reported that two of the wounded died in hospital.

As of 12:30 p.m., the death toll from the shelling of Kharkiv has risen to five people, 46 are wounded.