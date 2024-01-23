Air defense forces destroy 21 Russian missiles: Ruscists fire 41 targets in total. INFOGRAPHICS

In the morning, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 41 missiles, most of them flying on a ballistic trajectory.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

Russia launched a combined missile strike against Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

"A total of 41 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded. Most of the missiles are of the types that attack by ballistic trajectory:



- 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv region;

- 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels, Russia);

- 8 X-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk and Orel regions - in the direction of Kharkiv and Sumy regions;

- 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area - Belgorod and Voronezh regions)

- 2 X-59 guided missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region - Russia)," the statement said.

So, the air defence forces destroyed:



- 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles;

- 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

- 1 X-59 guided missile.

Zaluzhnyi stressed that not all enemy missiles that attacked via ballistic trajectory reached their targets.

