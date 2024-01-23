EU agrees to impose income tax on frozen Russian assets, but not confiscation - Bloomberg

The European Union has made progress in implementing plans to introduce a tax on windfall profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank. However, there is no talk of confiscation yet.

As noted, EU foreign ministers gave their "political blessing" to the introduction of the tax on 22 January. This week, ambassadors of the EU countries will discuss this issue.

According to the publication, Ukraine's allies generally agree that Russia should pay for the damage caused by the war. The EU, the G7 countries and Australia have already frozen about 260 billion euros in the assets of the Russian central bank in the form of securities and cash, and more than two-thirds of this amount is in the EU.

Most of the assets in the EU are held at the Euroclear clearing house, where they generated €3 billion in revenue last year.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that progress was made on the windfall profits tax during a meeting of EU foreign ministers and discussions would continue.

According to the newspaper's sources, a group of countries, including Germany, made it clear that they oppose the confiscation of Russian assets for legal reasons,

Earlier, the EU foreign service proposed a multi-stage process that would first identify the assets in question and outline the actions to be taken by the central securities depositories holding the funds before proposing further steps.

These steps would determine how the windfall tax would be applied to profits earned on frozen assets and how these funds would be transferred to the EU budget for use in Ukraine. Expenses and national taxes will be deducted before the funds are transferred, Bloomberg noted.

The US has recently made it clear that it may be prepared to go for full asset confiscation, but even a smaller step with income taxation has been slow to move in the EU. Several member states and the European Central Bank are concerned about the potential impact the move could have on the stability of the euro.

Bloomberg adds that the debate over aid to Ukraine has reached a critical point as questions arise about the immediate needs of the war-torn country. Currently, about $100 billion worth of aid is on hold due to political processes in Washington and Brussels.