Germany has already contributed €225 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

The total contribution of Germany to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine is the largest in the history of the Fund’s operation and currently stands at EUR 225 million.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy, this was reported by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a meeting with a delegation of representatives of the German Bundestag.

Hrynchuk thanked Germany for its support of the Ukrainian energy sector and emphasised the importance of Germany's contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, established on the joint initiative of Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and European Commissioner Kadri Simson.

"Today, thanks to our foreign and international partners who have become sponsors of the Fund, the amount of grant commitments has already increased to more than EUR 400 million. We greatly appreciate that Germany's total contribution is the largest in the history of the Fund's operation and currently stands at EUR 225 million. The funds are used to purchase energy equipment for the needs of Ukrainian energy companies to carry out repair and restoration work at energy facilities affected by Russian attacks," the Deputy Minister said.

In addition, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression, 89 humanitarian aid shipments for the energy sector totalling over 1192 tonnes have been delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

Ms Hrynchuk also briefed the German representatives on the results of the repair campaign at energy facilities, which has become the largest in the history of Ukraine. She also spoke about measures to strengthen the protection of the energy infrastructure, which will ensure stable operation of the energy system during the current heating season.

The parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector for recovery in line with the green transition and climate goals, as well as the prospects for the development of renewable energy

The Bundestag members, in turn, assured that they are ready to continue supporting Ukraine and its energy sector and are interested in receiving the most up-to-date information on the assistance needed.