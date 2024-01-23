As result of Russian shelling in Kherson, man killed, woman wounded in Kindiika

Russian occupants once again attacked the Kherson region, with Kherson and Kindiika under attack.

This was reported by the chairman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army killed a resident of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 70-year-old man was fatally wounded near the entrance to his house. Our condolences to the family of the deceased...



A 74-year-old woman was also injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kindiika. An ambulance is on its way to help her," the statement said.

