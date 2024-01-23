Poland suspends investigation of 2022 missile incident in Przewodów border village - media

Poland has suspended the investigation into the 2022 incident in the border village of Przewodów, where a rocket killed two people. The Polish side blames Ukraine.

This was reported by Polish RMF FM, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the investigation was suspended due to the lack of cooperation of the Ukrainian side in clarifying the circumstances of the tragedy.

The prosecutor's office explained the decision by "long-term obstacles to further procedures, which are pending the fulfilment of requests for information on international legal assistance".

The suspension of the proceedings means that it is impossible to definitively establish the circumstances of the incident, and therefore to determine who is specifically responsible for the deaths of Polish citizens.

Poland sent requests to Ukraine several months ago to find out where the missile that fell in Przewodów came from and by whom.

As a reminder, on 15 November 2022, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. US intelligence confirmed that Russian missiles struck Poland. In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defence called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation".

The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine also echoed their statements.

On the night of 16 November, the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that a Russian-made missile had fallen on Polish territory.