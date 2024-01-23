Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" is nominated for Oscar

The documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol by Ukrainian war correspondent and director Mstyslav Chernov has been officially nominated for the Oscars 2024.

Mstyslav Chernov's film was nominated in the Best Documentary category. This is the second time in history that a Ukrainian film has been nominated for an Oscar.

In this category, it will also compete:

"Bobi Wine: The People's President";

"The Eternal Memory";

"Four Daughters";

"To Kill a Tiger".

The award ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024.

"20 Days in Mariupol is a documentary by Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov.

Together with photographer Yevhen Malolhetka and his AR colleagues, the director arrived in the city a few hours before the first bombs hit. Very quickly, the film crew became the only representatives of international media in Mariupol. They recorded Russian crimes, shelling of civilian neighborhoods, hospitals, fire stations, maternity hospitals, etc.

The world premiere took place on January 20 at the Sundance Film Festival, the world's leading independent film festival. The film was nominated in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Chernov's film won the Audience Award.

