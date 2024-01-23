Umierov on Ramstein: "Breakthrough requires innovation and significant technological progress"

At the 18th Ramstein meeting, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov emphasized the importance of developing defense technologies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The Minister emphasized that it is now critical to increase long-term military assistance packages to Ukraine.

"Sufficient equipment and ammunition, maintenance and spare parts are a critical component of success. However, a breakthrough requires innovation and significant technological progress. That is why in 2024, defense technologies will play a central role in the agenda of the Ministry of Defense," Umierov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense is ready to co-invest in technology and joint production, share our combat experience, and facilitate the conclusion of long-term contracts with interested companies.

As a reminder, today U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin opened the 18th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format.

