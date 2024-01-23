As result of morning missile strikes in Kharkiv, 112 apartment buildings are damaged

Utility services are promptly repairing the damage caused by the enemy’s missile strikes on the morning of 23 January. 112 apartment buildings and six private houses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Municipal Council.

According to the Department of Housing and Communal Services, as of 1 p.m., 112 damaged apartment buildings and six private houses in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts were reported.

In total, 3,400 windows were shattered as a result of the shelling. Employees of Kharkivspetsbud, Kharkiv Repair and Construction Enterprise, and Kharkivzhytlobud have already covered more than 300 windows," the statement said.

Watch more: Man and woman hugging each other as their house burns down after Russian missile strike in Kharkiv. VIDEO

According to the municipal council, 38 houses have no heating, 27 have no electricity, and 16 have no gas supply.

Work continues to eliminate the consequences of the missile strikes.

On the morning of January 23, Russians launched about 12 combined missile strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv, using S-300, X-32 and Iskander systems. The shelling killed 6 people and injured 57.

See more: Number of victims of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 63. PHOTOS