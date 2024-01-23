Russian planes strike Sablukivka village - two people killed - Kherson Regional Military Command
Russian occupants conducted an air strike on a residential building in the village of Sablukivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, killing a man and a woman.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration said this on Telegram
He said: "Russian aviation attacked the village of Sablukivka. They hit a residential building with people inside.
The house was completely destroyed. So far, we know about two dead local residents.
A man died at the site of the attack. His identity is currently being established.
Rescuers pulled a heavily injured 47-year-old woman from the rubble. Unfortunately, her heart stopped on the way to the hospital."