UNHCR repaired over 27,500 homes in Ukraine

Today, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, together with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori, and Claudia Amaral, Head of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection, visited families and communities in Kyiv region. The purpose of the visit was to assess the results of residential repairs and consider new solutions for people whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The report says that UNHCR and its partners, in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers, regional and local authorities, have completed the repair of more than 27,500 homes across the country since the start of the massive escalation of the war in February 2022, and this number is growing every week.

"Repairing houses not only restores their physical structures, but also plays a crucial role in the psychological recovery of people along with the structure of war-torn communities. I was in Irpin a few months after the Government of Ukraine regained control of the area and was shocked by the extent of the destruction. When I returned to see the city rebuilt and full of people again, it gave me hope and showed me how UNHCR is facilitating the determination of people and communities to recover and rebuild. This would not have been possible without the leadership of the Government of Ukraine, regional and local authorities, as well as the strong support of key partners and donors, which must continue," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

In addition to longer-term repairs to homes and multi-storey buildings, UNHCR is also providing materials for emergency repairs in the immediate aftermath of attacks, as was the case following the recent shelling in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, which Grandi visited in recent days to see first-hand the devastation and immediate humanitarian response. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 271,684 people have received emergency repair kits, enabling them to quickly repair damage to their homes.