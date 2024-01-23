Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks in six sectors over 23 January, 12 attacks repelled near Avdiivka – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6.00 p.m. on January 23, 2024.

The evening report reads: "The six hundred and ninety-ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

During the day, the enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles. According to updated information, a total of 44 enemy air attack vehicles were spotted: 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 8 X-22 missiles, 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 X-59/X-31 guided aircraft missiles. As a result of combat operations, air defence forces and means destroyed: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 2 X-59 guided missiles.

There were 42 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy also carried out 81 air strikes and fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and about 100 wounded civilians, including children, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, schools, a sports complex and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv city and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region were destroyed and damaged.

The operational environment in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region. More than 40 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the occupiers, including Tymonovychi, Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv region; Popivka, Atynske, Volfyne in the Sumy region; Vetarynarne, Nesterne, Komisarove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled an attack near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 4 attacks near Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and 2 more attacks near Bilohorivka , Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops. The enemy conducted air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Serebrianka in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike near Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 8 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defence of our troops. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 9 times. The enemy also carried out air strikes near Konstantynivka in the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Elizavetivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. It conducted an air strike in the area of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Urozhaine in Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled four attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Charivne, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Stepnohirsk, Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes near Kachkarivka, Mylove, and Beryslav in the Kherson region. The enemy shelled the regional centre of the Kherson region and the areas of Mykhailivka, Sablukivka, Beryslav, Sadove, Antonivka, Stanislav in the Kherson region and Solonchaky in the Mykolaiv region. The occupiers also fired from multiple rocket launchers at the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to knock Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 enemy control point.

Missile troops struck at 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 air defence facilities, 9 artillery facilities and 1 enemy electronic warfare station."

