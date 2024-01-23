Slovak Prime Minister Fico: Do you seriously think there is war in Kyiv? Life is absolutely normal there

On the eve of his visit to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made another scandalous statement about the shelling of Kyiv, saying that "there is no war in the capital, life is absolutely normal there".

Fico's words came on the eve of his first meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod.

Asked by a journalist whether it would be more appropriate to go to Kyiv for the meeting to better understand Russia's war against Ukraine, he replied that "there is a conflict that is localized."

"Do you seriously think there is a war in Kyiv? Are you joking, please, I hope you are not serious. Go there and you will see that the city has a normal life, absolutely normal life," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that it would be more practical to meet with Shmyhal in Uzhhorod, which, according to him, was chosen by the Ukrainian side after Fico first wanted to visit Ukraine.

