Shmyhal discusses cooperation and support for Ukraine with US Treasury Secretary Yellen

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an online conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during which the parties discussed cooperation, the economy and support for Ukraine.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko also joined the conversation.

"We are working closely with the IMF and the EU on joint funding programmes and count on further support from the United States. This is critical for maintaining the macro-financial stability of our country," Shmyhal said.

The parties also discussed the confiscation of Russian assets and their use to support Ukraine.

"We already have the first such decision from the United States. I am grateful to the United States and personally to Mrs Yellen for their leadership in promoting this initiative among the G7 countries. We are making joint efforts to make the aggressor pay," Shmyhal said.

He also noted the high level of cooperation with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker in implementing steps and reforms to grow the economy, and the head of the Ukrainian government thanked her for the constant coordination in this regard.

At the same time, US Treasury Secretary Yellen praised Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and assured that "support for our country remains a top priority for President Joe Biden and the US government".

