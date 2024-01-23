Zelenskyy awarded posthumously Viktoriia Amelina, Volodymyr Vakulenko, Maksym Kryvtsov and Vasyl Kukharskyi
According to Censor.NET, the decree was published on the President's website.
The following were awarded the Order of Merit, third degree (posthumously):
Viktoriia Amelina, who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on a cafe in Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023. She died in hospital on July 1.
Volodymyr Vakulenko, who was awarded the Order of Merit of the third class (posthumously), disappeared in the village of Kapytolivka near Izium in March 2022. His body with gunshot wounds was found in a mass grave in a forest belt on the territory of the liberated Izium. In January 2024, the indictment against the Russian occupiers who killed Vakulenko was submitted to the court.
Maksym Kryvtsov died at the front on 7 January. In December, the Nash Format publishing house published the poet's debut book of poems.
Vasyl Kukharskyi, an actor at the Kyiv Academic Drama Theatre in Podil who played the lead roles in the films Maksym Osa: The Gold of Pesyholovets and Toloka, died on 7 December 2023 from serious injuries sustained at the front.