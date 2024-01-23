Russians carried out 81 air strikes and fired 39 MLRS attacks on 23 January – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine on 23 January 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "During the day, 42 combat engagements took place. The enemy also carried out 81 air strikes and fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were killed and about 100 wounded civilians, including children, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, schools, a sports complex and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv city and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region were destroyed and damaged."

See more: Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol, Dnipro and Pavlohrad suffer from enemy attacks. PHOTOS