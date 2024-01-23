Russians drop guided aerial bomb on house in Shliakhove village in Kherson region - woman killed

Russian occupants conducted an air strike on a residential building in the village of Shliakhove of Beryslav district in the Kherson region, as a result of which a woman was killed.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in a telegram.

"Russian aviation has been striking at Kherson region all day. In the evening, the occupiers dropped six guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Beryslav district. One of the " hits " was on a residential building in the village of Shliakhove," the statement said.

According to the RMA, during the rescue operation, the body of a deceased woman born in 1963 was pulled out of the rubble.

