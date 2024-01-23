Ukraine will have more long-range weapons – Defence Ministry after Ramstein meeting

International partners have an absolute understanding that Ukraine needs more long-range weapons.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defence, Illarion Pavliuk.

At a briefing in Kyiv, Pavliuk noted that special attention at the Ramstein 18 meeting was paid to "deep strike weapons, that is, systems that allow striking behind the contact line, and there is a full understanding of the partners that we need these weapons."

"The commitment to work to provide Ukraine with more weapons for such strikes was clearly assumed by the partners, they talked about it, they paid special attention to it," he said.

Pavliuk also highlighted air defence, noting that Ukraine and its partners are "creative in solving existing problems".

"In addition to the fact that Ukraine will receive a sufficient number of missiles for existing systems, partners, more than one country, are already working on modernising Western missiles to fit existing Soviet-style launch systems and air defence systems," he explained.

Colonel Hennadiy Kovalenko, Head of the International Defence Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that the meeting also discussed strengthening Ukraine's capabilities within the aviation, air, artillery and maritime security coalitions. In particular, within the framework of the aviation coalition, along with the commitment to provide F-16 aircraft, the issue of providing additional helicopters by the allies is also being discussed.

"As for the long-term support, I would like to emphasise the following areas. This is the development of the Air Force's capabilities. By the way, today it was not only about receiving F-16 aircraft, which everyone knows about. The development of the Air Force's capabilities also includes helicopters, as was clearly stated today, and unmanned platforms," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Kovalenko said that another important area of long-term assistance to the Ukrainian forces is Ground Based Air Defence.

"The third area for the long-term perspective is the artillery coalition announced by representatives of France and the United States last week in Paris," the colonel said.

In particular, they discussed the diversification of supplies of artillery systems, taking into account the artillery barrels wear.

In addition, the issues of the IT coalition, the drone coalition, and the maritime security coalition were raised.

