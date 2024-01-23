Businessman Mazepa is released on bail

The founder of Concorde Capital, businessman Ihor Mazepa, is released on bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Earlier today, the Court of Appeal reduced Mazepa's bail from UAH 349 million to UAH 21 million.

Earlier it was reported that the lawyers of the businessman, who was taken into custody on suspicion of illegal land acquisition in Kyiv region, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on January 19.

As a reminder, the SBI has been investigating Mazepa's case since 2022 and insisted on a bail of UAH 700 million, as the estimated value of the misappropriated land is UAH 1.1 billion.

The State Bureau of Investigation detained Ihor Mazepa on January 18 while he was crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border.

