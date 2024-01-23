Ukraine to receive six Sea King helicopters for air defense from Germany – Pistorius

After the 18th Ramstein, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Ukraine would receive six Sea King helicopters from the German military reserve.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

It is known that the supply of helicopters will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Pistorius, the Sea King helicopters will help Ukraine with everything from surveillance of the Black Sea to transportation of soldiers.

"To protect the Ukrainian people and infrastructure, air defense continues to be the No. 1 priority. We also need more speed in weapons production," Pistorius said.

Read more: Germany has already contributed €225 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy