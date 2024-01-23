Kharkiv is shelled for third time in day – Terekhov (updated)

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported another shelling of the city.

A message appeared on the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Kharkiv.

Terekhov then reported an explosion in the city.

"Kharkiv is under missile fire for the third time in a day. Be careful," he wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on his telegram channel that a missile attack was launched on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

"Preliminary - three hits. There is damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency services have arrived at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified," Syniehubov said.

According to the latest information, 8 people were killed in the shelling of Kharkiv today, including one child.

