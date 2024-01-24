Lack of funds for Ukraine prevents to serve previously provided weapons - Pentagon

The lack of a decision by the US Congress on further assistance to Ukraine affects the Pentagon’s ability to transfer weapons and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to service weapons that were provided earlier.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Obviously, the current lack of funding has forced us to suspend the withdrawal of additional weapons from our stockpiles, given the consequences for our own combat readiness. And this, of course, prevents us from meeting Ukraine's most urgent needs on the battlefield, including artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and air defense systems," the US defense official said.

In addition, according to him, the lack of additional funding hinders the maintenance of weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine earlier.

"We will continue to work closely with Congress and urge (lawmakers - ed.) to provide additional funding as soon as possible," the Pentagon spokesman summarized.

