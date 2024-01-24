During day, 56 clashes take place, 16 attacks are repelled in Avdiivka and Marinka directions, - General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple launch rocket systems not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 48 missile and 112 air strikes, fired 73 times from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements. There are dead and wounded. More than 200 different civilian infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad of Dnipropetrovsk oblast were destroyed or damaged.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Serebryanky forestry in Luhansk region; Terny, Serebryanka, Siversk, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine in Donetsk region; Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav in Kherson region.

More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 occupants' attacks near Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region and 2 more attacks near Bilohorivka and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.