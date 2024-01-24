USA will allocate almost 12 billion dollars to Ukraine - Reuters

The United States intends to allocate almost $12 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will be used to support the country’s economy. These funds will be used to cover the expenses of the Ukrainian government and to support the country’s economy during the war.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about it.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during an online conversation with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, assured that the White House has committed to providing $11.8 billion for Ukraine as part of additional funding.

"Financial support for Ukraine remains inextricably linked to its success on the battlefield. It also demonstrates the determination of the United States and its allies to protect the territorial sovereignty and freedoms of democratic countries," the US Treasury Department said.

It is noted that the USA hopes that other countries will follow America's example and help Ukraine. According to forecasts, "donor countries" will provide approximately three-quarters of Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024, which supports, in particular, hospitals, schools, and emergency response services.

