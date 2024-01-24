North Korea seems to be more effective partner of Russian Federation than our friends - Kuleba

Russia outsells Ukraine in terms of artillery shells. One of the reasons for this is the assistance from the DPRK. Therefore, Ukraine’s partners should stop blaming each other for insufficient military production.

According to him, it seems that the DPRK is a more effective partner for Russia than its Ukrainian allies.

"This is ridiculous. And it has to change. Although we appreciate everything we receive, the scale of the war demands more," Kuleba said.

He noted that Western partners should stop blaming each other for not increasing defence production fast enough.

"When it comes to making concrete decisions, we see our partners sometimes drown in endless discussions. But there is no time to sink, we have to swim," the diplomat stressed.

