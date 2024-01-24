EU is considering ban on aluminum in new package of sanctions against Russian Federation - Politico

Aluminum products are in the focus of the new 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Politico writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

As EU diplomats told the publication, the countries will soon start discussing "additional elements that will eventually become a proposal for a complete ban."

The EU is trying to introduce restrictions against Russian energy as well: the aluminum smelting process requires a huge amount of electricity, and the prices for energy carriers make up to 40% of the production cost.

Read more: Zelenskyy and EPP leader Weber discuss security situation in Ukraine

According to the trade organization European Aluminum, the previous rounds of sanctions did not affect about 85% of Russian exports of this metal to the EU.

As Politico writes, the EU hopes to agree on a package of sanctions before the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

"We think it would be good to have a package for the second anniversary of the war," the second EU diplomat emphasized.

However, according to a third European diplomat, the biggest challenge to developing a new sanctions package is that "all the big commodities are already under sanctions and others are not available, notably nuclear power or LNG".

Hungary and other Eastern EU countries opposed sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector, and Russia's Rosatom is currently building two new reactors for Hungary. Also, many EU countries, in particular Germany, opposed the sanctions on Russian liquefied natural gas.

Read more: US imposes sanctions against UAE company for violating "price ceiling" on Russian oil