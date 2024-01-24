Ukraine to receive first F-16 this year - Pentagon

This year, Ukraine will receive the first F-16s, as well as the relevant infrastructure and spare parts.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander.

"We are working as a coalition on the F-16 program and are committed to ensuring that Ukraine is initially operationally ready with its F-16 program in 2024," she said.

According to the Pentagon official, this program includes pilot training, platforms, technician training, as well as spare parts and ammunition.

As a reminder, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat recently said that the training process for Ukrainian pilots is still ongoing. They are already flying in the sky with instructors. In addition, the technical personnel who will maintain these aircraft are also being trained.