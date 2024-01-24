Germany will become leader of armored vehicle coalition, Latvia will lead "drone coalition" - Pentagon

Within the coalition, each country is responsible for its share of defense assistance to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", this was stated by US Deputy Defense Minister Celeste Wallander after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format.

She added that Germany announced on January 23 that it would become the "armored coalition leader", while Latvia would instead lead the "drone coalition".

"The idea for the drone coalition is to look at different aspects of UAVs ... and play ahead, ahead of the technology curve, the production curve ... to be able to help the Ukrainians when they find new ways to use drones, and when they are resisting the new tactics that the Russians are using against them," Wolander added.

The deputy minister of defense admitted that the reduced volumes of supplies have already affected planning and military operations in Ukraine.

The senior Pentagon official added that the United States is co-chairing two coalitions, air support with Denmark and the Netherlands and artillery alongside France.