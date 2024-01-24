Il-76 plane of Russian army crashes in Belgorod region. VIDEO

A Russian Il-76 military aircraft crashes in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment the plane crashed was posted on social media.

At the same time, Governor Viacheslav Hladkov said that "an incident occurred in the Korocha district".

"An investigation team and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently working at the scene. I changed my work schedule and went to the area. All the details will come later," he added.

