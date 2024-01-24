Fate of Ukraine is in hands of West. It is impossible to allow Putin’s victory - British Defense Minister Shepps

British Defense Minister Grant Shepps said that 2024 could be a defining year for Ukraine. The fate of our country depends on the help and support of the West in the fight against Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in Shepps' column "The fate of Ukraine is in the hands of the West" for Politico.

Britain's defense secretary has stressed that Russia is ready for a war of attrition, regardless of how many tens of thousands of its citizens it still loses. Moscow increases spending on war.

Shepps recalled the support Britain has already given to Ukraine and the signing of the historic agreement and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's promise in Kyiv of another £2.5 billion in British military support for Ukraine, after which its total will reach £7 billion.

"The message from us could not be clearer: Great Britain is committed to the long-term perspective. But to the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, I am sending a signal to colleagues that they must also act," Shepps emphasized.

"We have to maintain the momentum. And for this, we need more diplomatic, economic, and military support. It is impossible to allow Putin to win.

This will not only give him confidence and endanger our partners in Eastern Europe, but it will also send a signal to China... There can be no hesitation. No attempts to "maneuver in the middle" and expectations of which way the wind will blow," the British minister notes.

"Putin believes that the West can be "exhausted" He believes that we lack strategic patience.

And we have to prove that he is wrong... In this important "year of democracy", the fate of Ukraine is in the hands of the West. And we can't let them down," Shepps summed up.

