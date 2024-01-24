General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine about downfall of Il-76 in Belgorod region: There is currently no information

The General Staff is currently investigating the crash of the Russian Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency about this.

"At the moment, we have no information. As soon as we find out reliable information, we will inform and communicate," the message reads.

Also remind, that the video of the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was published earlier on the Internet.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the plane, who were being taken out for exchange.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that they are currently "finding out the information."

Read more: Coordinating Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War collects and analyzes all necessary information regarding IL-76 disaster