Russia can launch offensive when ground in south and east freezes better - Kirby

The US does not yet see a serious ground offensive by the Russian Federation, but everything may change. And Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukrainian cities speak of Putin’s desire to break Ukrainian citizens.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the White House representative John Kirby during the briefing.

"We don't see much movement on the east-south front. Neither side is making much progress, and we don't see any serious push by the Russians for any kind of ground offensive. However, I do not rule out that they will not try to do this when the ground freezes better," Kirby emphasized.

The Russians' massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of January 23 speaks of attempts to "break the will" of Ukrainians.

"So, this is partly an attempt to break the backbone of the Ukrainian people, but also an attempt to force Ukrainians to continue using ammunition," the official said.