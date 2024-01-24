Death toll from rocket attack in Kharkiv rises to ten (updated)
The death toll from rocket attacks on Kharkiv has increased
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"Rescuers have found and are currently unblocking a human body from the rubble of a five-storey building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The gender and other details will be announced later. The death toll has increased to 9 people," the statement said.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that rescuers were unblocking two bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble of a five-storey building that was hit by the occupiers yesterday.
Later, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the death toll in Kharkiv had risen to 10.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing.