Prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was being prepared today - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Ministry’s Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place on 24 January.

This was stated by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"But I can state that the exchange planned for today is not taking place yet," he said.

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the information voiced by the Russian side that the prisoners of war could have been in the IL-76 aircraft that crashed in the Belgorod region is currently being checked.

Earlier, a video of the crash of an IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was posted online.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that the plane was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners who were being taken for exchange.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said that it was currently "checking the information". The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is collecting and analysing all the necessary information on the IL-76 crash.

