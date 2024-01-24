Two enemy missiles destroyed over Dniprovsky district, debris fell on enterprise, man was wounded

On the afternoon of January 24, air defense forces destroyed two enemy missiles over the Dniprovsky district.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The defenders from the Air Command "East" destroyed 2 missiles. They were shot down over the Dniprovskyi district. The debris fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro. A 38-year-old man was wounded. He has a head injury, contusion and a fracture. He is in a hospital in moderate condition," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the building and equipment were damaged.

